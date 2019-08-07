Sushma Swaraj Was Great Statesman, Eloquent Orator: Sharad Pawar

"We've lost a great statesman, eloquent orator, efficient administrator, fellow parliamentarian and above all a kind hearted person," Sharad Pawar tweeted.

All India | | Updated: August 07, 2019 00:09 IST
Sushma Swaraj passed away in Delhi on Tuesday night at the age of 67


Mumbai: 

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday expressed shock over the death of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

"Shocked to hear about the sad demise of Sushmaji Swaraj. She would always call me "Sharad Bhau''," Mr Pawar tweeted.

"We've lost a great statesman, eloquent orator, efficient administrator, fellow parliamentarian and above all a kind hearted person," Mr Pawar tweeted.

Ms Swaraj (67) passed away in Delhi on Tuesday night.



