Congress Student Wing Head Steps Down After Sex Harassment Charge: Report

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted his resignation, the sources told PTI.

All India | | Updated: October 16, 2018 14:05 IST
Fairoz Khan, who is from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Fairoz Khan quit following sex harassment charges, sources said
  2. Congress had set up a three-member committee to look into the issue
  3. Sources said Rahul Gandhi has accepted the resignation

The national president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Fairoz Khan has stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment, sources in the Congress said Tuesday.

Mr Khan, who is from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday.

The party had set up a three-member committee to look into the issue after a woman levelled charges of sexual harassment against the chief of its youth wing.

The Congress worker from Chhattisgarh also filed a complaint against him in the parliament Street police station, saying that she feared for her life. 

