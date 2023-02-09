National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Meets Russia President Vladimir Putin In Moscow

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues.

"NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," the Indian embassy in Russia tweeted. Doval began his two-day visit to Russia on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)