National Security Adviser Ajit Doval Arrives In Sri Lanka For Trilateral Maritime Talks

Ajit Doval was welcomed by Army Commander Lt Gen Shavendra Silva in Colombo.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval arrived in Colombo on Friday for a trilateral maritime dialogue between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Sri Lanka will host the fourth national security adviser trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation with India and Maldives on Friday and Saturday. The meeting is set to take place after six years – the last meeting was held in New Delhi in 2014.

"NSA Ajit Doval arrived in Colombo for trilateral India-Sri Lanka-Maldives consultations on maritime and security cooperation. He was accorded a warm welcome by Army Commander Lieutenant General @SilvaShavendra," the Indian Embassy in Colombo tweeted.

Mr Doval and Maldivian Defence Minister Maria Didi are expected to lead their respective delegations.

There will be observers from Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles, the Lankan military said.

The high-level engagement that covers a wide range of subjects is designed to initiate collective action on maritime security including maritime domain awareness, legal regimes, train in search and rescue, maritime pollution response, information sharing, curbing piracy drug arms and contraband trafficking in the Indian Ocean region.

On Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said the NSA-level trilateral meeting has served as an effective platform for cooperation among Indian Ocean countries.

"The meeting will provide an opportunity for discussion on issues pertaining to cooperation in maritime security in the Indian Ocean region," the MEA said in a statement.

Mr Doval is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne, official sources told news agency PTI.

This would be Mr Doval's second official visit to Sri Lanka this year.

In January, Mr Doval visited the island nation and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including strengthening cooperation in defence, intelligence sharing and maritime security with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

