National-Level Shooter Beaten In UP, 3 Arrested After Video Posted Online

Three men were arrested after a purported video was posted online in which four people were seen thrashing a national-level shooter in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

The incident took place on July 21. The accused shot the video of the incident and subsequently posted it on social media.

Narrating the ordeal, Devansh Rana, a national-level sportsperson told reporters in UP's Baghpat, "When I was going for some work, they (accused) stopped me and started beating me. They said that I have threatened their friend. They were beating me and recording it. Later on, they made the video viral."

"I came to know about the incident after the video went viral," said Dashendra Rana, the shooter's father.

"We have registered a case. Total four people were involved, three of them have been arrested while the search is going on to nab the fourth accused," police said

