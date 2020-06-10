National Investigation Agency Arrests 2 For Theft Onboard Under-Construction Aircraft Carrier

The NIA said the theft happened last year (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has arrested two persons in connection with the case of theft of certain computer hardware components from the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) under construction at the Cochin Shipyard Limited last year.

The accused were identified as Sumit Kumar Singh (23) resident of Munger, Bihar, and Daya Ram (22), resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

They were arrested from their houses respectively, the NIA said in a statement here.

