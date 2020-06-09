Rights Body Wants Report After UP Hospitals Deny Admission To 2 Pregnant Women

Commission has asked for details from UP government including action taken against officials

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary after media reports of ba towards two pregnant women by various government and private hospitals in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Noida surfaced.

The Commission has asked for details within four weeks including the action taken against the delinquent doctors and officials.

An eight-month pregnant woman reportedly died in Gautam Buddha Nagar when a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed. The 30-year-old woman was taken to at least 8 hospitals by her husband including government-run hospitals before she died in an ambulance, just outside a health facility in Greater Noida on Friday.

In another incident, a 26-year-old woman was allegedly refused admission by the district Hospital in Noida's Sector-30 and as a result she delivered a still born baby on the pavement outside the hospital. The family of the woman has reportedly alleged that had she got timely treatment the baby could have survived.

The commission has observed that contents of the news reports, if true, raise serious issues of violations of human rights as the state authorities have failed to ensure right to life and medical care to its citizens.

"It is understood that amid the spread of COVID-19 virus, the hospitals are receiving a very large number of patients and there is shortage of infrastructure but denial to attend to the patients by the hospitals is a matter of concern for it," the commission said.