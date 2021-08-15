National Flag At 17,000 Feet, Border Police Celebrates Independence Day

India today marked 75th year of its Independence

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans today led India's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the banks of Pangong lake in Ladakh.

Marching past the banks of the lake carrying the Indian flag, the jawans sang the national anthem as a part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, ITBP jawans on Uttarakhand Borders also celebrated the day at 13,000 feet. Celebrations were also held at Border Out Posts in Ladakh from 14,000 to 17,000 feet.

A day ahead of the Independence Day, 23 personnel of the ITBP were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG). Out of these, at least 20 have been awarded for their bravery in the face-off with China in eastern Ladakh last year.

This is the highest number of gallantry medals for ITBP which is involved in border guarding duties.