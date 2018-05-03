President's Role Cut Short, National Film Award Winners May Skip Event National Film Awards 2018 winners said they're disappointed and disheartened, especially as the awards were considered "most pristine and unbiased".

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT National Film Awards 2018: President Ram Nath Kovind will present only 11 awards. (File) New Delhi: More than 60



The artistes have written a letter to the Directorate of Film Festival, Office of the President of India and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, saying they are disappointed and disheartened, especially as these awards were considered the "most pristine and unbiased".



Stating that they had learnt only a day before the ceremony that the President would not be presenting most of the awards, the artistes wrote: "It feels like a breach of trust when an institution/ceremony that abides by extreme protocol fails to inform us of such a vital aspect of the ceremony with a prior notice. It seems unfortunate that 65 years of tradition are being overturned in a jiffy."



They added: "We as filmmakers and artists put in all that we have and tenaciously stick to our dreams in a field of work where appreciation does not come easily. We are disheartened to know that we will be deprived of the honour of this appreciation of a once in a lifetime moment of pride and glory that the



The awardees said they had discussed their views with Smriti Irani on Tuesday and were promised a reply but hadn't heard back. "In the circumstances of not receiving a response for our grievance we are left with no option but to be absent for the ceremony. We do not intend to boycott the award but are not attending the ceremony to convey our discontent and are awaiting a more just solution," they said in the letter.



