'Won't Allow 3-Language Formula': Tamil Nadu On Education Policy NEP

The three-language formula in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is "painful and saddening", said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, as he vowed not to implement the new policy.

Mr Palaniswami listed the consistent stand by late Chief Ministers Anna Durai, MGR and Jayalalithaa to express against imposition of Hindi and urged Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi to "reconsider" the three-language policy.

"Three-language formula in NEP is painful and saddening. I appeal to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to reconsider. Let the states implement as per the policy," Mr Palaniswami said in a statement.

The minister also referred to the anti-Hindi agitation by Tamil Nadu students in 1965 when attempts were made by the Congress government to make Hindi the official language.

Though the three-language policy leaves it to states to decide on what that language would be, political parties in Tamil Nadu look at this as a tacit attempt by the centre to impose Hindi.

The Centre will not impose any language on any state, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Sunday.

Mr Nishank's clarification, through a tweet in Tamil, comes in the backdrop of opposition to NEP in Tamil Nadu on the grounds that the policy allegedly imposed Hindi and Sanskrit.

In his tweet to former Union Minister from the state, Pon Radhakrishnan, Mr Nishank said he was looking forward to the

guidance of the ex-central minister in implementing NEP in Tamil Nadu.

"I once again like to insist that the Central government will not impose any language on any state," he said.

The MK Stalin-led DMK and many opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have opposed NEP and want a review of the sweeping reforms it has proposed.

On Saturday, the DMK chief said the policy was an attempt at alleged imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit and vowed to fight against it by joining hands with like-minded political parties and Chief Ministers of other states.

The reforms were not a new education policy but "a glossy coat on the old oppressive Manusmriti," the DMK leader had said.