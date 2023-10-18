National Defense Academy Cadet Dies From Boxing Match Injury In Pune

An NDA cadet died on Wednesday two days after he sustained a head injury. (Representational)

A National Defence Academy (NDA) cadet died on Wednesday, two days after he sustained a head injury during the inter squadron boxing competition, a defence release said.

The squadron cadet captain Pratham Mahale, a native of Maharashtra, had joined the academy in 2021 as a part of the 145th course.

"While taking part in the inter-squadron boxing competition on October 16, the cadet sustained a head injury. He underwent surgery for internal bleeding in the head at the Command Hospital, Pune. However, despite the best efforts, the cadet could not be revived. He succumbed to the injury at 5 AM on October 18," as per the release.

The body of the cadet were provided with full military honours at the NDA, Khadakwasla, wherein a wreath was laid by Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Commandant, National Defence Academy, it said.

