National Conference Urges Centre To Release Detained Leaders In Kashmir

The National Conference has issued a statement urging the Centre to release all detained leaders in J&K

The National Conference today urged the government to release all political leaders being detained in Jammu and Kashmir, allow political activities and normalise the situation there.

In a statement, the National Conference said November 5 marks three months since the central government abrogated the temporary special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories and the "unprecedented lockdown on communication and civil liberties".

The party said more than 90 days later, things that people in the rest of the country take for granted like Internet access, and unhindered access to communication, are being denied to Kashmiris.

"Hundreds, if not thousands of people have still been detained, including many in jails outside the state, putting many families through enormous hardship," it said.

The National Conference said even basic SMS facilities are not being allowed.

"We urge the government to take urgent steps to normalise the situation and allow democratic activity to take place with the release of all mainstream political leaders detained since August 5 including three former chief ministers," the National Conference said in the statement.

National Conference leaders and former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, along with PDP chief and another former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti continued to be under detention in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5.

The National Conference said while the government has talked about restoring the paralysed education system, schools have hardly functioned, colleges even less so and Kashmir University has not even opened after summer holidays.

The National Conference said commerce in the Valley has been reduced to business conducted on handcarts.

"Absence of the Internet has hurt people who need proper healthcare, has hurt students and the business community," it said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.