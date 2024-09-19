National Centre Of Excellence For Animation: All You Need To Know

The Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) in Mumbai. Tentatively named the Indian Institute for Immersive Creators (IIIC), this hub is set to transform the AVGC sector and drive innovation in immersive technologies. It's modelled after the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

Let's dive into what this initiative entails and its potential impact on the industry.

What is the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR?

The National Centre of Excellence, or NCoE, is an initiative approved by the Union Cabinet to establish an institution in Mumbai focused on “Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality,” tweeted Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This centre will operate as a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act, 2013, and aims to enhance India's soft power while attracting foreign investments to the media and entertainment sector.

What will the Indian Institute for Immersive Creators (IIIC) offer?

The IIIC is designed to be a premier institution offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology. The centre will provide specialised training in immersive technologies, including Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), and 3D modelling and animation.

How does the NCoE plan to impact India's AVGC sector?

The NCoE is expected to drive “explosive growth” in India's AVGC sector, which has already shown immense potential through films like RRR, Baahubali, The Lion King and Avatar. The centre aims to generate around 5 lakh jobs. By offering world-class infrastructure and specialised skills, the NCoE will build a strong talent pool and create significant opportunities for employment and innovation.

What training and career opportunities will the NCoE provide?

The NCoE will offer hands-on learning through industry-driven courses and practical experience to ensure graduates are job-ready. It will also provide access to internships, mentorships, and career pathways for aspiring creators and startups. The curriculum will focus on content creation that reflects India's unique cultural and creative strengths while preparing students for global opportunities.

How will the NCoE foster collaboration and innovation?



The NCoE will create a dynamic ecosystem by fostering partnerships between the central and state governments, academia, and industry. This collaborative approach is designed to stimulate research, development, and innovation in immersive technologies. By building this network, the centre aims to nurture India's next-generation creators and position the country as a leader in the global AVGC sector.

The establishment of the National Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR represents a significant development in India's animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and immersive technologies sectors. The centre aims to provide advanced training and ensure industry collaboration, positioning itself as a key player in the evolution of the digital creative economy.