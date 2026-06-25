Nashik Teen Dies Minutes After Tetanus Shot, Family Blames Vaccine

A 17-year-old girl has died minutes after receiving a Tetanus and Diphtheria (TD) injection at a vaccination camp organised by the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Probe has been ordered after the family of Shravani Patil has said that she died "because of the vaccine". Maintaining that several others were given a shot from the same vial, the authorities have ordered an inquiry. A postmortem examination has been conducted, and viscera samples have been preserved to determine the cause of death, the police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shravani Patil had gone to the vaccination center located at the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman Temple complex with her father, Anil Patil.

After receiving the TD injection from the doctors, they were walking back home, when she started bleeding from the nose and collapsed on the road. She was immediately taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The stunned family went to the Municipal Corporation hospital in Morwadi, and then went to the police.

Shravani's family has levelled serious allegations against the Municipal Corporation. They claim that Shravani was completely healthy and physically fit, with no underlying medical conditions. Shravani's father, Anil Patil, said, "She collapsed just minutes after receiving the vaccine. My daughter died because of the vaccine. This matter requires a thorough investigation, and strict action must be taken against those responsible."

The family also said health workers had personally visited their home to urge them to get vaccinated -- which is why she accompanied her father to the center.

Orders have been issued for a thorough investigation. A special vaccination monitoring team from Pune has started for Nashik and senior officials have held a meeting.

What The Health Department Said:

"We have provided proper training to doctors regarding vaccination... This is a routine vaccine, and no such incident has occurred previously," said Deputy Director of Health, Kapil Aher.

Five other people were vaccinated from the same vial and experienced no complications, he said. "Nevertheless, as a precautionary measure, we have temporarily halted the use of this vaccine in Nashik city," he said. The death, he said, will be investigated by the Central government.