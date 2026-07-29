Forts To Beaches, Maharashtra's Mega Tourism Plan Targets 18 Lakh Jobs By 2034

Maharashtra has unveiled an ambitious tourism roadmap that aims to attract Rs 1 lakh crore in private investment and create 18 lakh jobs by 2034 as part of its broader Vikasit Maharashtra vision. The strategy seeks to position the state as a global tourism destination by expanding beyond established hotspots such as Mumbai, Pune and the Ajanta-Ellora circuit.

The tourism department plans to develop integrated tourism circuits around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's forts, Buddhist and spiritual destinations, wildlife reserves, the Konkan coastline, Nashik's wine region and rural tourism. The focus is on attracting more domestic and international visitors while improving tourism infrastructure across the state.

To strengthen business tourism, Maharashtra will establish a dedicated MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) Convention Bureau. The government will also encourage public-private partnerships for hotels, eco-tourism projects, ropeways, convention centres and adventure tourism.

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Coastal And Heritage Tourism In Focus

The roadmap places significant emphasis on coastal and heritage tourism. According to The Times of India, Additional Chief Secretary for Tourism Sanjay Khandare said key projects include India's first underwater naval museum and an artificial reef using the decommissioned INS Guldar off Sindhudurg. The state also plans to expand scuba diving facilities at Tarkarli, promote cruise and yacht tourism along its 878-km coastline, and introduce immersive AR and VR experiences at heritage sites.

To attract international investors, Maharashtra will open dedicated tourism investment promotion offices in Mumbai, Dubai and Singapore.

Major Push Before Nashik Kumbh 2027

The government is also accelerating infrastructure development ahead of the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela. Investments are being directed towards roads, riverfront development, accommodation, sanitation, signage and digital crowd management systems.

The infrastructure created for the mega religious gathering is expected to support long-term tourism by promoting Nashik and Trimbakeshwar as year-round destinations for pilgrimage, heritage and wine tourism.

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In March 2026, the Maharashtra Chief Minister-led Apex Committee approved a Rs 22,425.39 crore Kumbh Mela Development Plan. The Centre has also sanctioned financial assistance to support eligible proposals for fairs and festivals, including those from Maharashtra.

Digital Tourism Push

As part of its digital strategy, Maharashtra will launch the MahaAtithi platform to connect tourism stakeholders and generate real-time visitor analytics. Officials also plan large-scale digital campaigns highlighting the state's forts, beaches, festivals, cuisine and cultural experiences.

The government will introduce standard operating procedures and safety audits for adventure tourism while promoting homestays and women-led tourism enterprises. Through these initiatives, Maharashtra aims to establish itself as a premium, experience-driven destination that blends heritage, spirituality, wildlife, beaches, urban culture and business tourism with world-class infrastructure and visitor experiences.