How 7 Women Cops In Disguise Blew The Lid Off Sex Harassment At Nashik Firm

Seven women police officers entered a Nashik multi-national company in disguise and witnessed the key accused in the a sex harassment case engaging in inappropriate behaviour towards women employees, leading to several arrests.

When the women entered a meeting taking place within the company, the accused was caught red-handed as he mistreated and behaved inappropriately with women. The police are currently examining over 40 CCTV footage clips to gather concrete evidence against the accused.

The case pertain to the alleged sex harassment of women employees at a multi-national company in Nashik over the last four years. Nine cases have been registered against six people, including a team leader and the human resources representative, on charges of sex harassment and hurting religious sentiments. The women filing the complaints are generally reported to be between the ages of 18 and 25 years.

What Are The Allegations?

Nine FIRs were filed in the case - the accusations in which ranged from sex harassment, repeated physical relations on the promise of marriage, attempted religious conversion, and religious insult, including employees being forced to perform Namaaz and eat non-vegetarian food.

"When the complainant repeatedly lodged verbal complaints regarding these incidents with the company's head officer, he failed to take cognizance of her complaints regarding the molestation; instead, he effectively abetted their actions," the police said in a statement.

Case 1 (July 2022 - February 2026):

The accused - Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, and Nida Khan - are alleged to have hurt the religious sentiments of a female employee by making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities. The accused, Tausif Attar, established physical relations with the victim under the false pretext of marriage, while Danish Sheikh attempted to outrage her modesty by engaging in obscene acts with her in the office lobby.

Case 2 (May 2023 - March 19, 2026):

The accused - Raza Memon and Shahrukh Qureshi - are charged with leering at a female employee, touching her inappropriately, and making shameful comments regarding her private marital life. Despite a formal complaint, the company's Head Officer, instead of taking action, allegedly encouraged the accused.

Case 3 (2022 - February 2026):

The accused, Shafi Sheikh, is alleged to have stared at the victim in an obscene manner and subjected her to ridicule during meetings. Meanwhile, Tausif made deeply shameful remarks regarding the absence of children in the victim's marital life and humiliated her by attempting to establish physical intimacy.

Case 4 (May 4, 2025 - December 2025):

The accused, Tausif Attar, asked obscene questions about the victim's private life and made indecent gestures. Furthermore, he hurt religious sentiments by making derogatory comments about Hindu deities in the office, in the presence of other Hindu female employees.

Fifth Incident (2022 - March 23, 2026):

The accused- Tausif Attar, Danish, Shahrukh Sheikh, and Raza Memon - insulted the victim's religion and forcibly compelled the victim to perform Namaz. Attempts were made to force her religious conversion by coercively feeding her non-vegetarian food, and obscene language was used against women of a certain religion.

Sixth Incident (September 6, 2024 - February 2026):

The accused - Asif Ansari and Shafi Sheikh - made lewd comments regarding the female employee's body and deliberately touched her inappropriately. In this incident as well, the accused Tausif Attar used derogatory language against deities associated with the victim's religion.

Seventh Incident (2025 - March 2026):

The accused - Asif Ansari, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Shafi Sheikh - are accused of stalking the victim, passing obscene remarks, and touching her with malicious intent. Acting in concert, they attempted to vitiate the atmosphere by using abusive language against her religion.

Eighth Incident (January 2025 - Present):

The accused - Raza Memon and Shafi Sheikh - attempted to establish physical intimacy with the victim against her wishes. The accused Shafi forcibly proposed to her, while Raza Memon made obscene remarks regarding her body and attempted to touch her inappropriately.

Ninth Incident (January 2026 - April 1, 2026):

The accused - Raza Memon and Shahrukh Qureshi - engaged in obscene conversations with the victim and committed lewd acts. Despite the victim's refusal, they continued to intrude upon her private life, kept her under surveillance, and subjected her to mental and physical harassment by making obscene comments about her body.

What Now?

Five of the accused were arrested on Tuesday and were produced in a local court the next day. They have been remanded in police custody till April 10. One of the accused is in judicial custody. The seventh individual arrested is a woman associated with the HR department, who stands accused of failing to take action in accordance with the regulations regarding the Prevention of Sexual Harassment.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACP (Crime) Sandeep Mitke has been formed to probe the cases on the instructions of police commissioner Sandeep Karnik, an official said. The team is also probing the possibility of a large-scale racket operating in this manner.

The police urged other women to step forward if they have experienced harassment. They asked them to contact them through WhatsApp at 9923323311.