Narmada Boat Capsize Death Toll Rises To 7, Owner Booked

Police said the boat may have been carrying more number of people than its capacity.

The death toll in the Narmada river boat capsize incident in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district rose to seven today as two more bodies of children were recovered, the police said.

The owner of the boat has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Of the total number of dead, six are between the age group of one and 14 years. A 55-year-old woman is also among those killed, an official said.

The incident took place on Tuesday when several people went to perform a river worship ritual on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Bodies of five people, including four children, were recovered earlier and 37 people were rescued.

A rescue operation was launched with the help of the police, fire brigade, local disaster management cell and district administration.

"The rescue operation was called off after the recovery of the bodies of two girls today," the official said.

Around 34 of the total 37 people, who were rescued and admitted to a hospital, were discharged today, he added. Three people are undergoing treatment in a rural hospital in Dhadgaon.

Boat owner Vasant Bhamtya Pavra, who was also at the wheel of the boat, has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 304 - culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

"The boat was overcrowded and its owner did not take necessary precautions. He did not keep life jackets in the boat to prevent any mishaps. He has not been arrested so far," the official said.

According to the police, the boat was ferrying around 60 people when it capsized.