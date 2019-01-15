6 Die In Maharashtra After Boat Capsizes In Narmada River

Police said the boat may have been carrying more number of people than its capacity.

Six persons died on Tuesday after a boat ferrying them capsized in the Narmada river in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, police said.

Thirty-six persons have been rescued so far. They have been admitted to a local hospital, an official said.

The boat was carrying around 60 people who were on way to perform a river worship ritual on the occasion of Makar Sankranti when it capsized, the official said.

Rescue operations are underway, the official said.

The people who died were from the villages along the river in the tribal-dominated district in north Maharashtra, police said.

