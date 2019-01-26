'Nari Shakti ' Is Oxford Dictionary's Hindi Word Of The Year 2018

"Nari Shakti encapsulates spirit of our times," Jaipur Literary Festival Director Namita Gokhale said.

Nari Shakti (women empowerment) has been chosen as the Hindi word of the year 2018 by Oxford Dictionaries. The announcement was made during a session at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival.

"March 2018 recorded a large spike in the use of ''Nari Shakti'' as discussion began around Indian government's Nari Shakti Puraskar (Women Power Award) given by the Ministry of Women and Child Development," they said in a statement.

The word was selected by the Oxford Dictionaries (India) with help of a panel of language experts.

"Nari Shakti encapsulates the spirit of our times, with all its struggles, challenges and triumphs," Namita Gokhale, director of the Jaipur Literary Festival said.

In 2017, Oxford Dictionaries had chosen 'Aadhar' as the word of the year.