PM Modi Talks To Vladimir Putin, Vows To Strengthen Russia Ties

Prime Minister Modi, during a telephonic conversation, greeted the Russian leader on the occasion of the New Year, a release from the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.

All India | | Updated: January 04, 2018 04:19 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Talks To Vladimir Putin, Vows To Strengthen Russia Ties

Both the leaders positively reviewed the exchanges between the two countries in 2017.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today discussed the intensification of Indo-Russia ties with President Vladimir Putin, as the two sides agreed to strengthen the bilateral special and privileged partnership.

Prime Minister Modi, during a telephonic conversation, greeted the Russian leader on the occasion of the New Year, a release from the Indian Embassy in Moscow said.

Comments
Close [X]
"They discussed the intensification of the bilateral relations between India and Russia and their cooperation in the international forums," the release said.

They positively reviewed the exchanges between the two countries in 2017 and agreed to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, it said.

Trending

Narendra Modivladimir putin

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bomb CycloneSagarika Ghatge PicsLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsH1B Visa ChangesSouth Africa vs India

................................ Advertisement ................................