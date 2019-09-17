HappyBdayPMModi Trends Worldwide As Millions Wish Him

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: At 1 pm, #HappyBdayPMModi was second top trend worldwide.

Twitter is abuzz since last night as wishes continue pour in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday today. The popular world leader was wished by millions and #HappyBdayPMModi was among the top three trends worldwide. In India, trends like #HappyBdayPMModi, Modiji, #HappyBirthdayPM, Prime Minister, #NarendraModiBirthday, #happybirthdaynarendramodi, #PMModiBirthday dominated the top trends. Birthday greetings poured in on Twitter for PM Modi from across the political spectrum, global leaders, sports stars, celebrities and netizens.

By 1 pm today, #HappyBdayPMModi had 1lakh 37 thousand tweets. #happybirthdaynarendramodi was also trending at number 12 worldwide with nearly 1 lakh tweets. In India, of the top 10 Twitter trends, seven were dedicated to PM Modi.

Twitter is flooded with PM Modi's pictures and inspiring quotes as netizens looked for innovative ways to wish him. While some created sand art, others decorated flowers or lit earthern lamps and shared the pictures online. Many also recorded video messages praising the Prime Minister for his leadership and oratory skills.

Coming from humble roots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey to one of the most powerful seats in the country has been a source of inspiration for many. Under his leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got a clear mandate for the second time in a row in the general elections.

For PM Modi's 69th birthday, the BJP is observing Seva Saptah or Service Week, working on many charitable causes. During this week, blood donation camps, health check-up, eye check-up, and operation camps are being organised across the country. Emphasis is also being laid to spread awareness to ban single-use plastics and participate in the cleanliness drives.

