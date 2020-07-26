Narco-Terror Module Busted In J&K's Kupwara, 10Kg Drugs, Guns Seized: Cops

Three people were arrested and two vehicles were seized (Representational)

A narco-terror module was busted on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district with the arrest of three people and seizure of 10 kgs of brown sugar along with arms and ammunition, police said.

During checking at the Sadhana pass top, security forces recovered some drugs and arms and ammunition from two vehicles, a police official said.

Three people were arrested and the two vehicles were seized, he said, adding that a narco-terror module was busted.

Ten kgs of brown sugar, an AK rifle, four AK magazines, 76 rounds of AK ammunition, two pistols, 90 pistol rounds and 20 grenades were seized, the official said.

The three persons are in police custody and a probe has been initiated, he said.

The official said more arrests are expected in the case.