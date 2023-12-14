Narayana Murthy Warns About Deepfake Video That Shows Him Endorsing Trading Apps

Narayana Murthy cautioned users "to not fall prey" to these fake videos.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy flagged a deepfake video of him doing rounds on social media. He cautioned users "to not fall prey" to these fake videos and to report such cases to the concerned authorities. He took to X, formerly Twitter, and stated that there have been several clips claiming that he has invested in automated trading applications. He denied any involvement in this and urged people to not believe in it.

"In recent months, there have been several fake news items propagated via social media apps and on various webpages available on internet claiming that I have endorsed or invested in automated trading applications named BTC AI Evex, British Bitcoin Profit, Bit Lyte Sync, Immediate Momentum, Capitalix Ventures etc. The news items appear on fraudulent websites that masquerade as popular newspaper websites and some of them even publish fake interviews using deepfake pictures and videos," he said on the microblogging website.

In recent months, there have been several fake news items propagated via social media apps and on various webpages available on internet claiming that I have endorsed or invested in automated trading applications — Narayana Murthy (@Infosys_nmurthy) December 14, 2023

He continued, "I categorically deny any endorsement, relation or association with these applications or websites. I caution the public to not fall prey to the content of these malicious sites and to the products or services they are trying to sell to you. Please report any such instances to the concerned regulatory authorities."

using deepfake pictures and videos. I categorically deny any endorsement, relation or association with these applications or websites. I caution the public to not fall prey to the content of these malicious sites and to the products or — Narayana Murthy (@Infosys_nmurthy) December 14, 2023

This comes days after veteran industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata issued a "fake" alert for misusing his name on social media to "exaggerate investment" with risk-free and 100 per cent guarantee. In a post on Instagram, Mr Tata called out a post from a user by the name of Sona Agrawal that used a fake interview of him in a video recommending investments.

In the fake video, Mr Tata addresses Sona Agrawal as his manager. "A recommendation from Ratan Tata for everyone in India. This is your chance to exaggerate your investment right today risk free with 100 per cent guarantee. Go to the channel right now," read the caption of the video post. The video also showed messages of people receiving money in their account. Mr Tata wrote FAKE on the video and also on the screenshot of the caption of the video.

