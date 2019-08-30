Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane To Join BJP

Narayan Rane had started his political career with the Shiv Sena.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane has said that he will join the ruling BJP this week.

After quitting the Congress, Narayan Rane was elected to the Rajya Sabha with the BJP's support, and had floated 'Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh'' which is part of the NDA.

"I will join the BJP on September 1 in Solapur where the party's national president Amit Shah will address a rally," Mr Rane told reporters in Mumbai.

Narayan Rane's formal entry into the BJP may cause a strain in its alliance with the Shiv Sena ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Narayan Rane started his political career with the Shiv Sena which made him Chief Minister for a brief period, before a fallout happened.

Several leaders from the opposition Congress and NCP have joined either the BJP or the Sena in the recent weeks.

According to BJP sources, NCP MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil and Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale would be joining the party soon.

