20 Rounds Fired At Delhi Car Showroom, Shooters' Note Reads 'Bhau Gang, Since 2020'

Over 20 rounds of bullets have been fired at a luxury car showroom in southwest Delhi's Naraina as part of an extortion attempt with the shooters leaving behind a slip, reading "Bhau Gang, Since 2020". No injuries have been reported.

The "Bhau Gang" mention is seen as a reference to wanted gangster Himanshu Bhau, who is believed to be in Portugal and sources said Rs 5 crore has been demanded from the owners of the showroom.

The firing occurred on Friday at a showroom called 'Car Street Mini' on Naraina Road, barely a kilometre from the Naraina police station. Officials said at least 20 rounds were fired by three men who entered the showroom, causing panic in the area. A local police team reached the spot first, followed by Special Cell and Crime Branch officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer said, "We received information about the firing at 7.30 pm. Our teams are investigating. Initial investigations point to there being three shooters. We are trying to identify and trace them."

The involvement of the Himanshu Bhau gang is suspected.

A few months ago, a similar shooting was carried out at a car showroom in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar and the same gang was suspected to be behind the attack.

