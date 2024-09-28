Video: Shooters Fire At Will Inside Delhi Car Showroom, Threaten Employees

The shooters left a slip behind, which read "Bhau Gang, Since 2020".

CCTV footage of Friday's firing at a second-hand luxury car showroom in southwest Delhi's Naraina has emerged, showing two men firing at will while a third threatens what appear to be two employees.

The firing is done by two men in black, one of whom is seen struggling with his pistol while another waves his gun around, threatening the two employees, who are sitting. The men initially aim at the luxury cars inside the showroom, as another man in a yellow t-shirt threatens the employees, wagging his finger. Although most of the audio is unintelligible he can be heard saying "bachega nahin" (won't be saved).

As the men in black fire at the cars, the man in the yellow t-shirt picks up the spent cartridges. One of the men then points his gun at an employee, who is seen folding his hands and then giving a thumbs up when the weapon is turned away from him. One of the shots is then fired above his head and the other employee can be seen cowering in fear as the video ends.

The firing, which was an extortion attempt, took place on Friday at 'Car Street Mini' in Naraina, barely a kilometre from the Naraina police station, and officials said over 20 rounds had been fired. On Saturday, the police said that the three shooters have been identified and a case has been registered against them.

No injuries were reported, but four luxury cars - two BMWs, a Mini Cooper and a Mercedes - were damaged.

The shooters left a slip behind, which read "Bhau Gang, Since 2020" and took away the phone of one of the employees, throwing it some distance from the showroom will fleeing.

The 'Bhau Gang' mention is seen as a reference to wanted gangster Himanshu Bhau, who fled the country in 2022 and is believed to be in Portugal. Sources said Rs 5 crore had been demanded from the owners of 'Car Street Mini'

In May, a similar shooting was carried out at a car showroom in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar and the same gang is suspected to be behind the attack.