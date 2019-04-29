Fire At Chemical Factory In Delhi's Naraina, 30 Fire Engines At The Spot

Naraina Fire: Thick, black plumes of smoke were seen rising up from the building

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in south west Delhi this morning. Thirty fire engines are at the location in Naraina Industrial Area to control the fire.

Thick, black plumes of smoke were seen rising up from the building. Locals and motorists had to cover their faces because of the heavy smoke. Videos shared on Twitter showed the smoke seen from the arterial Ring Road.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department was alerted at 11:37 am. By 12:25, it was declared a major fire.

BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that no water hydrants were installed in the property.

"Sad to learn about the fire outbreak in Naraina. Spoke to Mr. Atul Garg, Fire Officer about the situation. Incredibly, no water hydrants were installed contrary to what was proudly declared during the CW Games. Praying for everyone's safety," Ms Lekhi said.

In the same neighborhood, a huge fire broke out at the Archies greeting card factory in February.

