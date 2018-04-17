Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Wants To Quit As Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Nandkumar Singh Chauhan's 'request' to relieve him came days after he kicked up a row saying that "the Kathua rape-murder might have been committed by Pakistan's agents to divide the society".
"The state BJP unit president told me over phone last night that he wanted to be relieved of the charge he has been holding because he wanted to concentrate on his Khandwa Lok Sabha seat," Mr Chouhan told reporters in Bhikangaon town in Khargone district.
Sources in the state BJP said that a group of leaders wanted Nandkumar Singh Chauhan out as they believe that he might not be able to provide a strong leadership ahead of the assembly elections, due later this year.
Names of a few ministers are doing rounds to succeed Nandkumar Singh Chauhan in case the BJP leadership decides to replace him.