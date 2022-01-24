Congress Leader Nana Patole Spoke Like 'Gangster': Maharashtra BJP Chief

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole kicked up a controversy with his remark against PM Modi. (File)

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakantdada Patil today criticised the state Congress president Nana Patole on his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that Mr Patole speaks like a drunken village "gangster."

According to Chandrakantdada Patil, Congress leader Patole had threatened to beat and insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"When this kind of angst came out in public, he pretended that he was not talking about the Prime Minister but about a gangster who was doing rounds in the news. Nana Patole spoke, in the same way, today as the alleged gangster," said Mr Patil.

Mr Patil said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had to answer the court when he made a joke of the Prime Minister's last name. "Nana Patole is also following in his leader's footsteps. Patole should be ready for action and then he should not run away," he said.

