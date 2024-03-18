Nagpur Man Cuts Birthday Cake With Sword, Arrested Under Arms Act

The 19-year-old posted pictures on social media

A 19-year-old man was held in Nagpur for cutting his birthday cake with a sword and posting pictures of it on social media, a police official said on Monday.

Rahul Mohnikar was held after his house was raided, during which the sword was seized, the Umred police station official said.

"He had celebrated his birthday on Saturday night. He was booked under the provisions of the Arms Act," the official added.

