Man Throws Boiling Water On Live-In Partner, Arrested: Police

A 30-year-old woman sustained severe burn injuries in Nagpur after her live-in partner allegedly threw boiling water on her, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Suraj Prabhudayal Yadav (50).

Both Suraj Yadav and his live-in partner hail from Narsingpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The couple was living together in a shack, while working as labourers at a construction site in the city.

Suraj Yadav doubted woman's faithfullness, which later turned into heated argument on Thursday night, following which he poured boiling water on her, the police said.

The woman is admitted to a hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.



The police have registered a case under IPC section 326 (causing grievous hurt) and probe was on.