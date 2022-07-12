Nagaland Minister's Hilarious Response To Anupam Mittal's Matchmaking Offer

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along seems to be on a spree to keep us entertained.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along seems to be on a spree to keep us entertained. A day after the minister hilariously suggested that people remain single like him, Mr Imna has now confirmed that he is indeed unmarried but, of course, in his own quirky way.

Mr Imna shared a screenshot of a Google search that read 'Temjen Imna Along wife'. Along with the screengrab, the minister wrote, “Ayalee, Google search excites me. I am still looking for her.”

Mr Imna's tweet has caught the attention of Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, who offered help to the minister. “Kuch karna padega [I will have to do something],” tweeted Mr Mittal.

Mr Imna didn't waste much time and again put his humour to display. “Bhai, filhal hum bindass hai. Waiting for Salman Bhai,” the minister responded.

If you think that that was the end of the conversation, you could not be more wrong. Anupam Mittal did not shy away from responding to Mr Imna's quirky reply. He wrote, “Could be a very long wait for Salman Khan…lekin aapka Shaadi.com aur mujhe intezar rahega. [Shaadi.com and I will wait for you]”

Shaadi.com, via its official Twitter handle, chimed in as well and wrote, “We've been waiting Along Imna time for you, sir. Aa jao.”

Mr Imna had marked World Population Day while calling for making informed choices on family planning and also suggesting a solution. He had suggested that one can remain single like him and together contribute towards a sustainable future. “Come join the singles movement today,” the minister had tweeted.

Later, the tweet elicited a reaction from the Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, who jokingly clarified Mr Imna's message.

“The Education Minister of Nagaland, Along Imna, is actually not against marriage but he only intends to increase the numbers of his group,” the tweet read.

Once again, Mr Imna, didn't disappoint with his humour-loaded reply. He said, “Yes, Kiren Rijiju ji. I wouldn't mind if people join my group willingly.”

The Nagaland minister has been trending on social media since he called out racism by suggesting the “benefits of having small eyes”. Mr Imna's remarks had gone viral and many applauded his humour.