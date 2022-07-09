'Because I Have Small Eyes...': Nagaland Minister's Humour Wins Internet

Temjen Inma is Nagaland's higher education and tribal affairs minister.

Nagaland minister Temjen Inma in a public address joked about the benefits of having 'small eyes'. His comments have gone viral on social media, with his humour being applauded by many. The video was also shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mr Inma, the state's higher education and tribal affairs minister, said that people often say that people from the northeast have small eyes. He said that they do have small eyes, but their vision is sharp.

He then cracks a joke about how because he has small eyes, he can sleep when some long programme is going on.

"Because I have small eyes, less dirt enters my eyes. Also, I can easily sleep when I am on the stage and some long programme is going on," Mr Inma said.

The minister himself retweeted the video and thanked the user for taking Northeast's voice to the people.

Sharing the video, Assam chief minister tweeted, "My brother @AlongImna is in full form."