Video Of 'Thin' Bihar Building Viral, Internet Calls It "Great Wall of China"

At first glance, standing in front of it, you may consider it a normal house. But move to the side for the surprise. It's arguably one of the most bizarre buildings ever constructed, and that's what has made it the centre of all attention, positive and negative, on social media. It's built in the Khagaria district of Bihar.

A video of this unique structure, which looks like a wall, has taken social media by storm and left people wondering about the reason to construct it.



Posted on X, the clip features an incredibly narrow building, no more than a few feet wide and yet stretching upwards to several stories. The text on the video read, “Where is this wonder in Khagaria?”



"In Bihar's Khagaria, an astonishing wonder house has been built, how will a person live in it," the post read.



The structure, which looks like a single wall from certain angles, left viewers both baffled and amused. The clip went viral in no time, and people had their say on this "creative" engineering marvel.



A user wrote, “Creativity at its peak in Bihar.”

“This is Bihar!! Anything can happen here !” said another.

“Thinking of building the Great Wall of China, bro, are we any less? Thanks for your thinking.” read another comment.

Earlier, a video showing a five-storey building constructed on a plot of merely six feet in Bihar's Muzaffarpur went viral.



Some call it ‘Bihar's Burf Khalifa', others refer to it as the "Eiffel Tower of Bihar". The house is located in Muzaffarpur's Gannipur locality. Despite being built on six feet of land, it's only five feet wide inside. And if you go to its terrace, stand in the middle and stretch your arms, you can touch both of its walls.