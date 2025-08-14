School Assembly News Headlines (August 14): Top National, World, Other News

Student Assembly Headlines Today: UP School Holidays 2025: School Closed From August 14 To 17
School Assembly Top News Headlines (August 14): Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top national, world, sports, and other important news stories making headlines on August 14, 2025. Stay informed and ready to share today's key updates with your classmates.
National News
- Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Rain, Weather Department Issues 'Red Alert'
- Rapido's New Food Delivery App Ownly Is Now Live; Service Begins In Bengaluru
- Heavy Rain In North India, Flooding, Traffic Chaos in Delhi Amid Red Alert
- UP Teacher Comments On Student's 'Tilak', Activists Create Ruckus In School
- ADHD Medicines Reduce Suicide, Crime Risks In Sweeping Study
- Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Himachal, Army Joins Rescue Ops
- "High Court Suffers From Infirmities": Top Court Cancels Kannada Actor Darshan's Bail
- China, India In Talks To Revive Border Trade Halted Since 2020
World News
- Donald Trump's 50% Tariffs May Not Hurt India's Growth, S&P Rating Explains
- Trump Warns Of "Severe Consequences" If Putin Continues Ukraine War After Summit
Education News
- UP School Holidays 2025: School Closed From August 14 To 17
- NEET UG Counselling Process For Admission Into Undergraduate Medical Courses Ongoing
Sports News
- NBA Approves 6.1 Billion USD Sale Of Boston Celtics
- Arjun Tendulkar, Son of Sachin Tendulkar Got Engaged To Saaniya Chandok on Wednesday