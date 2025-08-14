School Assembly News Headlines (August 14): Top National, World, Other News

School Assembly Top News Headlines (August 14): Here's your quick bulletin for the school assembly - the top national, world, sports, and other important news stories making headlines on August 14, 2025. Stay informed and ready to share today's key updates with your classmates.

National News

Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Rain, Weather Department Issues 'Red Alert'

Rapido's New Food Delivery App Ownly Is Now Live; Service Begins In Bengaluru

Heavy Rain In North India, Flooding, Traffic Chaos in Delhi Amid Red Alert

UP Teacher Comments On Student's 'Tilak', Activists Create Ruckus In School

ADHD Medicines Reduce Suicide, Crime Risks In Sweeping Study

Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Himachal, Army Joins Rescue Ops

"High Court Suffers From Infirmities": Top Court Cancels Kannada Actor Darshan's Bail

China, India In Talks To Revive Border Trade Halted Since 2020

World News

Donald Trump's 50% Tariffs May Not Hurt India's Growth, S&P Rating Explains

Trump Warns Of "Severe Consequences" If Putin Continues Ukraine War After Summit

Education News

UP School Holidays 2025: School Closed From August 14 To 17

NEET UG Counselling Process For Admission Into Undergraduate Medical Courses Ongoing

Sports News