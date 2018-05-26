Nagaland By-Election: Date, Poll Results, FAQs The by-elections in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland is necessary after Neiphiu Rio's seat got vacated after he became the state's chief minister.

The counting of votes will take place on May 31. New Delhi: By-elections in Nagaland are being held in the Parliamentary Constituency of the state on May 28. Apart from Nagaland, other states to have by-elections on the same date are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.



Ruling People's Democratic Alliance, supported by the BJP, has fielded former minister Tokheho Yepthomi to take on opposition Naga Peoples Front nominee C Apok Jamir, who is supported by the Congress.



The by-elections in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland is necessary after Neiphiu Rio's seat got vacated after he became the state's chief minister. He resigned on February 16.



This is Neiphiu Rio's fourth time as the Chief Minister of Nagaland. Mr Rio was the Chief Minister of Nagaland for three terms between 2003 and 2014, making him the only Nagaland Chief Minister to have served three consecutive terms.



The by-poll notification was issued on May 3 and last date of filing nomination was May 10. Scrutiny will be held on May 11 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations was on May 14. The counting will take place on May 31.



NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu told news agency PTI the bye-election is an opportunity for the party to go to the people once again and share the guiding principles and objectives.



At the NPF ticket distribution ceremony, Leader of Opposition, T R Zeliang said the bye-election for the lone seat was compelled upon the Naga people because of the misadventure of former Minister of Parliament and incumbent Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio.



