8 Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge After Being Hit By Truck In Nagaland

An investigation has been started to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Eight people were killed as an SUV fell into a gorge after being hit by a goods vehicle in Nagaland's Tseminyu district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident happened near K Station village, about 65 km from state capital Kohima, in the early hours, a senior police officer said.

The impact of the crash was such that the truck also slipped off the road and fell into the gorge on the SUV, he added.

The SUV was heading towards Mokokchung from Kohima while the sand-laden truck was moving towards Kohima from Merapani when the accident happened, Tseminyu Additional SP and PRO Lanu Aier said.

Seven people died on the spot, while one died on the way to the hospital, he said.

"The impact of the collision caused the SUV to be dragged along the highway for some distance before it fell off the highway, plummeting several feet below. The truck, laden with sand, had completely crushed the SUV, trapping all the passengers inside," he said.

Among the victims were three women who recently cleared the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) examination and got appointment letters to join government service as grade-3 personnel. The deceased include six women and two men including the driver.

The additional SP said that three people, including the truck driver and his assistants, were arrested and were being questioned.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, while condoling the deaths, announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. He also extended deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) also expressed deep pain over the incident.

"In this difficult hour, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends who have been profoundly affected by this tragedy. Though words cannot adequately express the sorrow we feel for the untimely and devastating loss of these young lives. We share in the grief as we remember their promising futures, their dreams, and their potential which have been tragically cut short," NSF president Medovi Rhi said.

