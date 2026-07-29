Naga Village Guard Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured In Manipur Operation

A village guard belonging to the Naga community was killed, and two personnel of the elite CRPF CoBRA Battalion sustained injuries as security forces intensified a counter-insurgency operation in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Lanbimei Riamei (22), son of Kadirang Riamei of Longmai Bazar in Noney district. He reportedly sustained bullet injuries during the operation and died of his injuries.

According to official and police sources, the operation was launched in the early hours at Biting village under Tupul subdivision following specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of an alleged training camp of village guards belonging to the Naga community, locally referred to as the Naga Village Guard (NVG). A fierce exchange of fire reportedly ensued between security forces and the alleged village guards.

Police sources identified the injured CoBRA personnel as Head Constable Radheshyam and Constable (GD) Jitendra Kumar, who sustained minor splinter injuries during the exchange of fire. Both were evacuated for medical treatment and are reported to be in stable condition. Three other alleged Naga village guards were also reported injured, although their identities had not been officially confirmed.

Additional reinforcements were rushed to the area as security forces maintained a tight cordon and continued combing operations.

Meanwhile, the Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council, Manipur (WC-JTCM), representing the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme communities, strongly condemned the operation. In a statement, WC-JTCM alleged that CoBRA personnel acted in collusion with members of ZUF-J during the operation. The organisation further alleged that the security forces targeted Naga Village Guards (NVG), whom it described as local community defence volunteers. The allegations contained in the WC-JTCM statement could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate response from the security forces or the state government.

Following the incident, WC-JTCM announced an immediate emergency shutdown across areas inhabited by the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme communities. The shutdown affects National Highways, railway works and other Central government projects passing through these areas, while exempting essential services, including healthcare, educational institutions, electricity, telecommunications and PHED services.

The organisation said the shutdown would remain in force until the Government of India takes what it described as "decisive and meaningful action" over the incident.

The operation comes amid intensified intelligence-based security operations across Manipur's hill districts following recent incidents of violence and heightened security concerns. Heavy deployment has been maintained in several vulnerable areas as security forces continue intelligence-led operations against armed elements.

Local sources also reported disruption of mobile communication services in parts of the Biting-Tupul area following the operation, although the reason for the disruption could not be independently verified.

Security deployment remained heavy in and around Biting village as search operations continued late into the evening. Officials said a detailed assessment of the operation, including recoveries, casualties and other operational details, would be released after the operation concludes.