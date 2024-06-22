Student Body's 'Non-Cooperation' Move Over Alleged Harassment, Illegal 'Tax' On Highway In Manipur

The SDSA alleged a truck was set on fire "on our land" on June 19 night (Representational)

An influential student union of the Naga tribes in Manipur's Senapati district has started what it calls a "non-cooperation movement" over alleged harassment, extortion and threats on a national highway.

The Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA) in a statement that was also sent to the Deputy Commissioner and the district police chief appealed for free movement on National Highway-2 and an end to "any form of harassment".

The SDSA alleged a truck was set on fire "on our land" on June 19 night.

"We strongly condemn this act of arson... which is a grave threat to the safety and well-being of all communities. We demand the culprits be booked and befitting punishment be given as per the law, at the earliest," the SDSA said.

The student union in the Naga-dominated area has asked all businesses to stop engaging in any commercial transactions with the Kuki tribes. It said this step was necessary "to respond to the unwarranted aggression and to protest the interests of our community."

The SDSA alleged the Kangpokpi-based Kuki body Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has "completely ignore our statements and pleas". National Highway 2 passes through the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district.

"We started this non-cooperation as they have been harassing our people. Our people go to Imphal and other places every day for work. We use the highway, and we pay huge illegal taxes. They have now burned a truck in a Naga area," a key member of the SDSA told NDTV.

The SDSA member said they do not want to get into a fight with any community, amid the ethnic tensions in Manipur.

"In fact we have helped them. Many injured Kukis were taken to hospitals in Nagaland when violence broke out last year. Many were given food and shelter. Have they failed how we helped them, our hospitality?" the SDSA member said, requesting anonymity.

"They have even demanded lakhs in 'taxes' from poor egg-sellers who use the highway. We are not in a mindset to put more burden on them, but if they don't stop harassing and targeting our people and allow free movement on the highway, we will also not stop," the SDSA member said.

The Kuki body CoTU has not responded to the SDSA statement yet.

The hill-dominant Kuki tribes are in a conflict with the valley-dominant Meitei community since May 2023. Over 220 have died and nearly 50,000 have been internally displaced.

The Naga and Kuki tribes had also fought in the early 90s.