Woman Alleges Assault By Kuki "Tenants" Over Land, Naga Village Authority In Manipur Sends Warning

A village authority and civil society organisations of the Naga tribes in Manipur have condemned an alleged attack by members of the Kuki tribes on a woman over her attempt to build a house on a plot of land in the village, which the village authority says is exclusively a Liangmai Naga village.

The Konsakhul (Konsaram) Village Authority in a memorandum on Wednesday said the "Leilon Vaiphei were allowed to settle as tenants on land of the Konsaram Naga," and now they must vacate the village land in 15 days.

The woman's brother told reporters they went to build a house on a plot in K Lungwiram Naga village when some 30 men from the Kuki tribes came and assaulted her.

He alleged they also threatened to burn the equipment including a bulldozer if his sister insisted on building her house.

K Lungwiram village falls under Kangchup Geljang subdivision in Kangpokpi district, 45 km from the state capital Imphal. The Vaiphei tribe is part of the umbrella term Kuki.

"... You have blatantly ignored the fact that on humanitarian grounds Leilon Vaiphei were allowed to settle as tenants on the land of Konsaram Naga. Of late, you have been indulging in anti-social activities, targeting innocent Naga villagers in the Konsaram area, showing scant regard to our generosity and kindness," the Konsakhul (Konsaram) Village Authority said in the memorandum.

"... As the lease agreement signed between the landlord (Konsaram) and the tenant (Leilon) have already expired, therefore you are hereby asked to vacate your village from the land of Konsaram within 15 days from the date of issuing this order. Failing which you will be forcefully evicted from our soil..." the village authority said.

The village authority sent the memorandum to the Manipur chief secretary, security adviser Kuldiep Singh, the state police chief and other officials.

The woman who alleged she was assaulted by men from the Kuki tribe appealed to Naga civil society organisations for help. She alleged the attackers broke her phone, and pushed and hit her. Her brother shared a video in which a group of men were seen charging towards a bulldozer in an open field.

"I am the person who was assaulted," the woman told reporters, flanked by her brother. "I came to my village, wanted to build a house. The Kukis said I can't build a house there. Some 10-20 of them came, attacked me. They broke my phone and pushed me down on the ground."

Her brother alleged the men used "very bad language on her."

No Kuki organisation in the district has given a statement on the matter yet.

Liangmai Naga Women Announce Blockade

A large number of women from the Liangmai Naga tribe announced an "indefinite blockade" of Makhan Gate, a key thoroughfare in the area.

Indigenous People's Forum president Ashang Kasar sought immediate action from the district administration and law enforcement agencies, and assurance of safety and protection for the Naga villagers of K Lungwiram.

The civil society organisation said the "woman was physically assaulted and thrown to the ground while overseeing land levelling work using an excavator."

"Video evidence has surfaced, clearly depicting Kuki individuals verbally harassing the villagers, threatening their safety, and using profanities. The victim, along with other witnesses, reported the mob's unruly behaviour and their deliberate obstruction. This heinous act highlights a blatant disregard for peace and mutual respect. Such actions cannot and must not be tolerated," the Indigenous People's Forum, a civil society organisation, said. "The Kukis, who reside as tenants on Naga ancestral lands, must acknowledge and respect the rights and dignity of the landowners."

In December, several civil society organisations of the Naga tribes in Manipur condemned alleged assault by Kuki "volunteers" on members of a student' body of their tribes in Manipur's Senapati district. The Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA) alleged their members were "brutally assaulted and harassed" by Kuki volunteers in Gamgiphai in the district.

The matter was solved after members of the Kangpokpi-based Kuki group Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO), and the Senapati Action Committee (SAC) met on December 26 to defuse tension. As part of the agreement, CoTU had to offer a written apology.