"Baseless Allegation, Flared Up Emotions": Kuki Village Chief Denies Woman Assaulted Over Land In Manipur

A village chief from the Kuki tribes has termed as "baseless" an allegation by a woman that Kuki villagers assaulted her when she tried to build a house in Manipur's K Lungwiram Naga village in Kangpokpi district.

Haopu Vaiphei, the chief of Leilon Khunou village, in a statement said no assault or misunderstanding happened as alleged by the woman to reporters. The Vaiphei tribe is part of the umbrella term Kuki.

"... Team of Leimakhong police station led by the OC [officer in charge] timely reached the spot and prevented all possible misunderstandings between the two parties," the village chief said in the statement.

The woman and her brother had said when they went to build a house on a plot in K Lungwiram Naga village, some men from the Kuki tribes came and allegedly assaulted her. K Lungwiram village falls under Kangchup Geljang subdivision in Kangpokpi district.

In the statement, the Leilon Khunou village chief said the woman's unfounded allegation has flared up emotions, and appealed to the public not to be misled by such baseless claims.

"... The fact was that, on seeing the levelling of the ground with JCB [bulldozer], some village elders including some women approached her and cordially asked her to stop the work as it was not appropriate to take up such activities during this time due to the prevailing unrest in the state.

"To avoid further misunderstanding and complications, each party agreed not to take any video dips of the incident at the site. The team of Leimakhong police station led by the OC timely reached the spot and prevented all possible misunderstandings between the two parties.

"Further, the sub-divisional officer of Kangchup-Geljang visited the site on the same day, met both the parties and verbally requested not to take up any further issue as he would call for a hearing within a few days. Accordingly, the hearing at the office of Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi is scheduled on January 10," the village chief, Haopu Vaiphei, said.

"It was unfortunate that the said lady, later in the evening, made a video clip alleging physical assault which was totally baseless. Further, such unfounded allegation has flared up emotions from our Eastern Liangmai Women Union to block the road at Makhan village, causing immense misery to commuters including the sick, children and the elderly..." Mr Vaiphei said.

"Our Side Of Story"

Rufina Chindeiniang from the village chief's family in a nearly eight-minute video statement said the woman does not live in the village, and she came from the state capital Imphal.

"Let us all remember that every coin has two sides. You all have heard their story. Now please listen to our side of the story. She does not live in Lungwiram. She came from Imphal. The incident is not linked to Lungwiram village. She bought the land in her individual capacity from another person, Amson, who is the chief of Konsakhul, meaning he is the king there, and he sold land from our Leilon Khunou village. We never knew about it," Ms Chindeiniang said.

"For example, if somebody comes suddenly to your land without any prior notice to build a house, what would you think... In brief, on January 6, we requested earnestly, very humbly, that till there is some clarity, please stop the work since it was Leilon Khunou village land. Once clarity comes, they can continue their work. They came the next day with workers. Despite requesting them again, they continued working on the land..." Ms Chindeiniang said, adding the woman must instead question how did Amson sell the land that did not belong to him.

Ms Chindeiniang said they have all relevant documents to prove land and village ownership, and asked the woman to bring her papers if she wishes to put up a challenge. She also asked the woman, who wanted to build a house, not to drag in the entire Naga tribes at a sensitive time in Manipur just to solve her individual issue.

The civil society group World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC) has already condemned a "quit notice" served to Kukis by the Konsakhul Village Authority, "based on invalid British India 2 anna revenue stamp of 1893 (manipulated and forged land lease agreement written in ballpoint ball ink), appropriated for 12th October 1920 when ballpoint pen was invented only in 1938..."

WKZIC appeal to the villagers of Khonsakhul pic.twitter.com/gtBf2JETnY — WORLD KUKI-ZO INTELLECTUAL COUNCIL (WKZIC) (@wkzic) January 9, 2025

The Konsakhul (Konsaram) Village Authority in a memorandum on Wednesday said the "Leilon Vaiphei were allowed to settle as tenants on land of the Konsaram Naga," and they must vacate the village land in 15 days.

The WKZIC in a statement posted on X said, "Leilon Vaiphei Kuki village and its hamlet villages are located within the British Jampi Area 1907 of Khongjai Hills (1741-42) and Kuki Hills (1852-1949), respectively."

Naga Organisation's Claims

The Foothill Naga Joint Action Committee in a statement questioned claims by the Kangpokpi-based Kuki organisation Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) that the Konsakhul-Leilon boundary dispute was a village-level issue.

"... Why did CoTU representatives arrive at our gate late at night on January 8, seeking to apologise? Besides, how can you explain the involvement of your so-called 'tiger party/refugee militants' outraging modesty of a Naga woman on January 7 K Lungwiram. Your actions contradict your words, and now your modus operandi has already been exposed," the joint action committee said.

"Our commitment to neutrality in the conflict between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities remains steadfast. This neutrality does not grant you the right to mock or challenge our position. We have consistently demonstrated our dedication to peace and neutrality, yet you continue to test our patience with your immature provocations..." it said.