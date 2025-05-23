Advertisement
'Mysore Pak' Now 'Mysore Shree': Jaipur Shops Rename Sweets Amid Pak Tensions

A shopkeeper said they have removed the word 'Pak' from all their sweets and replaced it with 'Shree'.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
'Mysore Pak' Now 'Mysore Shree': Jaipur Shops Rename Sweets Amid Pak Tensions
The move comes in the wake of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan
New Delhi:

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, the shops in Rajasthan's Jaipur have renamed various sweets, including the famous 'Mysore Pak'.

A shopkeeper said they have removed the word 'Pak' from all their sweets' names and replaced it with 'Shree'.

"We have removed the word 'Pak' from our sweets' names. We have renamed 'Moti Pak' as 'Moti Shree', 'Gond Pak' as 'Gond Shree', 'Mysore Pak' as 'Mysore Shree'," a shopkeeper told NDTV.

The 'pak' word in sweets, however, doesn't refer to Pakistan, but means sweet in Kannada. 

In 'Mysore Pak', a dry sweet with condensed milk that is named after Karnataka's Mysore (now Mysuru), it refers to the sugar syrup used in the recipe.

The move comes in the wake of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

India, after finding cross-border links to the April 22 attack, which left 26 people dead, launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to strike terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan then launched a massive missile and drone attack, but the threats were thwarted. In retaliation, Indian forces struck airfields in Pakistan. A ceasefire on May 10 ended the hostilities.

