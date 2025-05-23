Drone Attack In Russia Delays Kanimozhi-Led Op Sindoor Delegation's Flight

Several flights were halted at Moscow airport following a drone attack, including the flight carrying DMK's Kanimozhi-led all-party delegation. Russia and Ukraine have deployed drones against one another regularly since Russia launched its military offensive on Ukraine over three years ago, but Moscow has rarely been targeted. Drone attacks have intensified in recent days.

Russia's defence ministry said that it intercepted and destroyed 112 Ukrainian drones in a third night of attacks.

Since Thursday evening, "air defence systems destroyed and intercepted 112 Ukrainian drones", including 24 that were headed toward the capital, the ministry said.

Flight services in Moscow and several other regions were disrupted for more than three hours at night. The flight carrying DMK's Kanimozhi and five other ministers, an all-party delegation, taking India's message on Operation Sindoor and anti-terrorism to the world, was also delayed for a brief period.

Last night, Kanimozhi shared a picture of her delegation, including Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, AAP MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Former Diplomat Manjeev Puri, and RJD MP Premchand Gupta. She captioned the picture: "Leaving with the members of the delegation to Moscow."

Starting with Russia, the delegation will visit Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain and carry the message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms.

Ambassador Vinay Kumar received the delegation and briefed them on various aspects of India-Russia relations, before they start official engagements.

India's Global Anti-Terror Outreach

The Centre on Saturday (May 17) announced seven all-party delegations to visit 33 nations with a message against terrorism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor. The delegations, composed of MPs across parties, are tasked to take India's official stance of "zero tolerance against terrorism" to the world. The delegations will present what the government calls a "national consensus" on the issue to key capitals around the world.