Hospital Hid The Fact That Newborn Was Bitten By Rat, Claims Father

Family members of one of the two newborn girls who died after allegedly being bitten by rats in the ICU of state-run MY Hospital (MYH) here on Wednesday accused its administration of negligence and misleading them on the exact cause of her death.

Even after his daughter's death, the hospital administration concealed the fact that she was bitten by the rodent, claimed Sajid Khan, a farmer from Dewas district.

Two newborn girls suffering from different congenital deformities were allegedly bitten by rats in the ICU of MYH on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, leading to their death, officials said.

The hospital administration has been insisting that the girls died due to serious pre-existing health problems caused by different congenital deformities.

Khan reached the Indore District Magistrate's office with the workers of the tribal organisation 'Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS)' and narrated his ordeal to officials.

"I had admitted my newborn daughter to the children's ICU. After her death, when her body was handed over to us, the MYH administration told us that she died due to a blood infection. We were not told at that time that she was bitten by rats in the ICU. We refused a postmortem and took the body with us," he told PTI.

He claimed that when the shroud was removed and the bandages tied to his daughter's body were opened before her last rites, wounds caused by rat bites were visible on her fingers and palm.

Khan said the condition of the girl's mother deteriorated, and she remained inconsolable.

"My wife is still in shock as to how our daughter was bitten by rats in the ICU of MYH and why she could not be admitted to any other hospital? We are giving her only one answer: that we did not know that she was bitten by rats," he said.

Khan demanded strict action against MYH officials so that in the future, no family suffers a similar ordeal and pain.

After meeting Khan and JAYS workers, Indore District Magistrate Shivam Verma said a compensation of Rs 5 lakh is being provided to the bereaved family of Dewas.

The District Magistrate said that the state government is sensitive towards the death of both newborn girls and appropriate steps will be taken on the basis of the report of the state-level investigation team.

JAYS' president Lokesh Mujalda, during a meeting with the administrative officials, reiterated the demand to suspend the top officials, including the superintendent of MYH, and register a case of culpable homicide against them.