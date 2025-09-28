"My Party Will Either Be On Top Or Bottom": Prashant Kishor On Bihar Polls

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor made a significant claim about Bihar's politics. He said the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), will win fewer than 25 seats in the upcoming assembly election, the BJP will also suffer losses, and the Opposition alliance will finish third.

Kishor said his party, Jan Suraaj, will contest all 243 seats and will not form alliances with anyone.

PK for short, he worked as an election strategist and consultant in his previous roles. He said his party will either be on the top or at the bottom, but there is no middle ground in this election. Kishor said he has been working very hard on the ground.

Kishor directly targeted JD(U) leader and Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, saying he will send a defamation notice.

"But merely sending a notice doesn't absolve anyone. I have accused him of corruption worth Rs 200 crore rupee. Ashok Choudhary should say whether he bought land or not. And if he did, why did he buy it in the name of his PA (personal assistant)?" Kishor said.

He asked whether the JD(U) leader was above the law and not answerable to the law.

The Jan Suraaj chief in a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the senior leader himself used to say that if allegations were made against any of his party's leaders, they should explain and resign.

"But Nitish Kumar is no longer able to control the state's administration. Nitish Kumar may not be a bad person, but leaders and officers around him are looting. If Nitish is not a thief, then who is stealing?" Kishor said.

On the Jan Suraaj's preparations, Kishor said he would decide in four or five days whether he would contest the election himself. However, he clarified that his family would not participate.

"My wife is a doctor and visits occasionally, and my son is young," he said.

The Jan Suraaj will not form an alliance with anyone, he added.

Taking aim at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is campaigning aggressively in Bihar, Kushor said the AIMIM practices religious politics and Jan Suraaj will maintain distance from it.

Kishor categorically rejected the Bihar government's scheme to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to women in the poll-bound state. He said it was a simple bribe, not a game-changer.

He alleged Kumar compromised with corruption and crime, and cited the murder charges against leaders like Samrat Chaudhary and Dilip Jaiswal, saying they were the faces of power today.

He said he would soon expose four or five prominent figures. "I will reveal more," he added.