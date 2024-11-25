'My Friend, Don't Cross The Line': Manipur MP's Reply To Mizoram Leader

On several occasions rejected the separate administration demand has been rejected.

Rajya Sabha member from Manipur, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, slammed his Mizoram counterpart K. Vanlalvena for suggesting a "separate administrative area" for the Kuki-Zo tribal communities to resolve the state's ethnic conflict.

Mr Leishemba, who belongs to the BJP, warned Mr Vanlalvena against "crossing the line" and urged him to refrain from interfering in Manipur's internal issues.

In a post on X, Mr Leishemba said: "My friend, Don't cross the line. Please confine in your state issues. Stop interferences in Manipur's issues. Be a good neighbour."

My friend,

Don't cross the line..

Please confine in your state issues..

Stop interferences in Manipur 's issues..

Mr Vanlalvena, a member of the BJP ally Mizo National Front (MNF)

Mr Vanlalvena, a member of the BJP ally Mizo National Front (MNF) earlier told the media that the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur was the "first and immediate step" to address the ongoing violence and the creation of "separate administrative" for the Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal communities.

The Mizoram Upper House member had suggested that the President's Rule would provide an opportunity for the Centre to deal with the situation comprehensively and demarcate areas occupied by the Meitei and tribal communities.

Mr Vanlalvena advocated for separate administrative units, citing the deep divide between the two groups.

"After the violence broke out, the tribal people were unable to go to Imphal and the valley areas, and the people belonging to the Meitei community no longer dare to enter the hilly regions," Vanlalvena had said, adding President's rule and separate administrations for the tribals could pave the way for a lasting solution of the crucial ethnic issues.

Vanlalvena on Monday told IANS: "If they (Manipur government) can restore peace and normalcy, resolve the ethnic crisis in the state without creating separate administrations, it is okay. The goals of all my views are making peace and normalcy in Manipur."

Ever since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, all Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal organisations and 10 tribal MLAs, including seven BJP legislators, have been boycotting the Manipur Assembly sessions and demanding a separate administration or Union Territory for the tribals in Manipur.

The Centre and the state government on several occasions rejected the separate administration demand.

