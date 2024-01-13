'My Dreams Getting Fulfilled': J&K Para Cricketer After Gautam Adani's Support

Mr Lone lost both his arms in an accident when he was eight years old

Amir Hussain Lone, a 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, thanked Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, for his support and said after many struggle his "dreams are getting fulfilled." Mr Adani on Saturday said that the Adani Foundation will provide him with every possible support in his "unique journey."

The Adani Group Chairman saluted Amir's "spirit of never giving up even in adverse circumstances" after watching his video and said the 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer's struggle is an inspiration for all.

आमिर की यह भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी अद्भुत है!



हम आपकी हिम्मत, खेल के प्रति निष्ठा और विपरीत परिस्थिति में भी कभी ना हार मानने वाले जज्बे को प्रणाम करते हैं।@AdaniFoundation आपसे शीघ्र संपर्क कर इस बेमिसाल सफर में आपका हर संभव सहयोग करेगा।



आपका संघर्ष, हम सबके लिए प्रेरणा है। https://t.co/LdOouyimyK — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 13, 2024

"I want to thank Adani sir for the support and he thought me worthy of this. I saw the tweet about it and I am very happy. I hope that they will help me in this journey. Sachin sir also tweeted yesterday and today Adani sir, I am very happy. I hope we get some help," Amir told the news agency ANI on Saturday.

"I never thought that great people would tweet for me. I am very happy. I think I am being rewarded for my struggle. I just want to thank them. I can't express my happiness. I can't tell how happy I was when I came to know that Adani sir tweeted for me. I am waiting for when he will call us to meet. My dreams are getting fulfilled," he added.

Mr Lone is captain of Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team. He has a unique playing style, and he is an inspiration for everyone. The differently-abled has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para Cricket.

Shokji Jan, wife of Amir, also expressed gratitude towards the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Adani for showing support to the J&K para cricketer.

"I want to thank Sachin and Adani sir who supported Amir. I don't have words to express my happiness," Shokji told ANI.

When Mr Lone was eight years old, he lost both his arms in an accident at his father's mill. He bowls using his legs while he bats using his shoulder and neck.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Tendulkar became a fan of Mr Lone after watching his video. The master blaster also expressed his wish to meet the cricketer and get a jersey with his name on it.

He wished to meet Mr Lone in the future and congratulated him for inspiring millions.

"Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport," Sachin Tendulkar posted on X on Friday.

