Couple, Who Tossed Newborn Girl Out Of Car, Arrested in Muzaffarnagar

Sarwer (26) and his wife Kaiser (24) were arrested today for throwing their baby out of their car in Khalapar area of Muzaffarnagar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anant Dev said.
Footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area showed Kaiser allegedly tossing her baby out of the car on June 6. The infant was admitted to a hospital after she was found crying on the road.
Four police teams were constituted to trace the accused. The couple was traced through the car's registration number, the SSP added.
The police have also seized the car used by the couple.
The couple has been booked under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by a parent or person having care of it) of the IPC.
The baby is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
With inputs from PTI