Couple, Who Tossed Newborn Girl Out Of Car, Arrested in Muzaffarnagar The police used the footage to track the license plate number of their car, and later arrested the couple.

Cameras installed in the area showed Kaiser allegedly tossing her baby out of the car (File) Muzaffarnagar: A man and his wife have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar for allegedly tossing their newborn girl out of the car. Their alleged act had been caught on a CCTV camera. The police used the footage to track the license plate number of their car, and later arrested the couple. The couple told the police that they feared they would be shamed by the society, as they married only in February.



Sarwer (26) and his wife Kaiser (24) were arrested today for throwing their baby out of their car in Khalapar area of Muzaffarnagar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anant Dev said.



Footage from the



Four police teams were constituted to trace the accused. The couple was traced through the car's registration number, the SSP added.



The police have also seized the car used by the couple.



The couple has been booked under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by a parent or person having care of it) of the IPC.



The baby is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.



With inputs from PTI



