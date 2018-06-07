Woman Drops Newborn Onto Street From Car In UP's Muzaffarnagar. Caught On Camera

In the video, that created ripples on social media, a woman is seen dropping the newborn through the window of a grey-colour Santro car.

Muzaffarnagar | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: June 07, 2018 00:21 IST
The newborn is now undergoing treatment and is now in a critical condition

Muzaffarnagar:  In one of the lanes of UP's Muzaffarnagar, a woman dropped a new-born baby from a car and left the spot. The whole incident was a caught on a CCTV camera.

The baby has been rescued and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The district's Chief Medical Officer said that the newborn is in a critical condition. "We are hopeful of her recovery," he said.

On Sunday, a similar incident came to light from Kerala where a couple  abandoned their five-day old baby, allegedly out of fear that they would be shamed socially for having a fourth child. The couple was later arrested.

(with ANI inputs)

