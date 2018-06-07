Woman Drops Newborn Onto Street From Car In UP's Muzaffarnagar. Caught On Camera In the video, that created ripples on social media, a woman is seen dropping the newborn through the window of a grey-colour Santro car.

The newborn is now undergoing treatment and is now in a critical condition Muzaffarnagar: In one of the lanes of UP's Muzaffarnagar, a woman dropped a new-born baby from a car and left the spot. The whole incident was a caught on a CCTV camera.



In the video, that created ripples on social media, a woman is seen dropping the newborn through the window of a grey-colour Santro car. #WATCH An unidentified woman drops a new-born baby on a street from a car in Muzaffarnagar. CMO Muzaffarnagar says, "the new-born is under treatment but her condition remains critical. We are hopeful of her recovery." (Source:CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/Q6gyEAo6Q6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2018

The baby has been rescued and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The district's Chief Medical Officer said that the newborn is in a critical condition. "We are hopeful of her recovery," he said.



On Sunday, a similar incident came to light from Kerala where a couple abandoned their five-day old baby, allegedly out of fear that they would be shamed socially for having a fourth child. The couple was later arrested.



(with ANI inputs)



