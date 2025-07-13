Spiked Drinks And Stolen Plans: Chinese Employee Jailed Over Bizarre Truth Serum Plot

A man in China has been sentenced to prison after secretly drugging a colleague with a so-called "truth serum" in an attempt to steal his work-related plans, according to the South China Morning Post. The accused, identified by the surname Li, discovered the sedative during a business trip and was told by the seller that "just a few drops" would make someone reveal the truth.

Intrigued by the claim, Li decided to test the substance on his colleague, Wang. He spiked Wang's drink on three different occasions, starting on August 29, 2022, during a dinner in Shanghai's Xuhui District. The "truth serum" was mixed into alcoholic beverages like yellow wine and beer.

Subsequent medical tests revealed the presence of central nervous system depressants in Wang's urine and hair. Authorities confirmed that the substances used were powerful sedatives. The court sentenced Li to prison for endangering public safety and violating workplace ethics.

Medical tests confirmed Wang's samples contained clonazepam and xylazine, strong sedatives and central nervous system depressants. Clonazepam is a regulated Class II psychotropic drug. Investigations showed Li's "truth serum" contained both substances. When questioned by prosecutors, Li admitted to drugging Wang on all three occasions.

Li was sentenced to three years and fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400) for secretly drugging Wang, whose current health status remains unknown.